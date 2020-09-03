China strongly opposes India banning Chinese mobile apps - commerce ministry

China strongly opposes India banning Chinese mobile apps - commerce ministryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:10 IST
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it strongly opposed India banning Chinese mobile apps. Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.
India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- PUBG
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in 7 months
China govt-backed class actions take aim at corporate fraud - with limits
AIFF signs MoU with IPSO to conduct online scouting workshops in India
Santana's 10th-inning blast carries Indians past Pirates
China's top diplomat to visit S.Korea amid stalled N.Korea talks, coronavirus outbreaks