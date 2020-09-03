Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to entertain PIL for extending consultative process on NDHM policy

"Don't make the procedural aspects so cumbersome or complicated that the government is incentivised against coming out with policies," the high court said. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, directed the Centre to decide the representation moved by the petitioner, a doctor, highlighting alleged inadequacies in the consultation process of the policy of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:32 IST
HC declines to entertain PIL for extending consultative process on NDHM policy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking extension of the consultation process on Health Data Management Policy, saying if such procedural aspects are made complicated the government may not come out with policies. "Don't make the procedural aspects so cumbersome or complicated that the government is incentivised against coming out with policies," the high court said.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, directed the Centre to decide the representation moved by the petitioner, a doctor, highlighting alleged inadequacies in the consultation process of the policy of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). The court said the representation moved by the doctor on August 29 be decided in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

With the direction, the court disposed of the petition by Dr Satendra Singh who had contended that notice for consultation issued on August 26 was "unconstitutional, undemocratic, discriminatory, and inaccessible" as it does not ensure effective or meaningful public participation. While disposing of the petition, the bench observed that the issue of inadequacies in the consultative process was being kept open to be raised later after the policy is finalised and anyone wishes to challenge the same.

Singh, represented by advocate Rajshekhar Rao, has contended that the time period for the consultation is only 15 days, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore renders the process a mere procedural formality. Central government standing counsel Manish Mohan appeared for the ministries of Health and Social Justice.

Rao, during the hearing via video conference, told the bench that the entire process is via an online form available on the NDHM official website and there is no option to send views via email and the document is only in English. He said this method of consultation excludes people with disabilities, especially those with visual impairments, those not having access to the internet, like people in the hinterland and those who are not fluent in English.

According to the petition, the NDHM, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15, seeks to digitise the entire healthcare ecosystem of India. NDHM also envisages the creation of a National Digital Health Ecosystem which is expected to have six key features- HealthID, DigiDoctor, Health Facility Registry, Personal Health Records, Telemedicine, and e-Pharmacy, and aims to support universal health coverage, the petition said.

It also said that the draft policy aims at providing a unique health ID to all citizens and health practitioners; and governs the collection and storage of sensitive personal data such as medical records and history, physical, psychological and mental health data, genetic and biometric data, sex life, sexual orientation, and financial information. It had alleged that despite the "woefully inadequate measures of public consultation" the government proceeded with rolling out the NDHM scheme from August 15 itself as according to news reports it has already issued 55,700 health IDs in less than two weeks.

Singh wanted a declaration from the court that the consultation process was illegal and improper. He had also sought extension of time for the consultation and directions to the government to widely publicise the draft policy by translating it in the 22 official languages recognised in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution and to make it accessible for people with visual impairments.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

New youth party hopes to 'unshackle' Malaysia from old politics

One of Malaysias youngest lawmakers will start a youth-based party this month with the hope of changing a political landscape long dominated by old hands and money politics.Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, 27, said the yet-to-be-named party w...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 255 p.m.Essential goods will fuel the Indian retail industrys growth in the coming quarters amid the coronavirus-induced slowdown, with...

Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs

Amazon brought a little cheer to Britains troubled labour market on Thursday, saying it will create a further 7,000 permanent jobs in 2020, taking total new hires this year to 10,000.Last month the number of people in work in Britain suffer...

Liberty General Insurance offers special Travel Insurance for flight bookings on Flipkart

MumbaiBengaluru, September 03, 2020 Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, one of the leading general insurance companies in India has always believed in being there for its customers at every touch point. This includes offering them rele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020