NGT directs Meerut Nagar Nigam to remove municipal waste along Kaali river

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the civic body to take remedial action and directed the state pollution control board to oversee the work. "The Oversight Committee constituted in terms of order dated March 16, 2020 by this tribunal headed by Justice SVS Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court at Lucknow, may furnish an independent report before the next date by e-mail," the bench said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:19 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed Meerut Nagar Nigam to remove municipal waste unscientifically dumped in village Ganwri on the bank of river Kaali. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the civic body to take remedial action and directed the state pollution control board to oversee the work.

"The Oversight Committee constituted in terms of order dated March 16, 2020 by this tribunal headed by Justice SVS Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court at Lucknow, may furnish an independent report before the next date by e-mail," the bench said. The applicant filed photographs, through advocate Akash Vashishtha, stating the waste was still lying stored unscientifically without adequate remedial action.

The tribunal had earlier slammed the Meerut Nagar Nigam for failure to manage municipal solid waste in the city saying it has failed to perform its statutory duties and is responsible for damage to the environment and to the public health. The NGT was informed that Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has asked the Nagar Nigam to pay Rs 24 lakh as compensation for damage to the environment.

"We direct Meerut Nagar Nigam to forthwith take remedial steps to comply with the law failing which there will be no other option except to direct prosecution of the Commissioner, Nagar Nigam, Meerut and take other steps, including a civil imprisonment, in execution of this order. Such compliance be ensured within one month," the bench had said. The tribunal had taken strong note of a report of the joint committee, comprising District Magistrate and state pollution control board, which said that solid waste was found dumped at the site in un-hygienic manner.

"Solid waste was found dumped at the site in unscientific & un-hygienic manner and a foul smell was observed near the dumping site. Plant and Machinery for handling of Solid Waste is not installed at the site. The waste is handled manually in unhygienic manner and not segregated before dumping," the report had said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Meerut city resident Naveen Kumar and others against unscientific dumping of solid waste in village Ganwri on the bank of river Kaali., The plea alleged that 22 deaths have taken place and 200 people have been fallen ill due to mismanagement of the waste.

