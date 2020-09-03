Image of BJP getting tarnished due to in-completion of development work: Uttarkhand MLA writes to JP Nadda

Umesh Sharma Kau, an MLA from Raipur Assembly seat of Dehradun, on Thursday wrote a letter to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday complaining that no developmental work is been carried out by the state government officials in his constituency resulting in "tarnishing" the image of the party and the state government.

In the letter, Kau stated that "despite repeated requests even to Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik, developmental work has not been carried out by the state officials in my area from the past two years. The state government officials are not following the instructions, due to which the image of the BJP and the state government are getting tarnished in front of the people."

Notably, a few days ago, BJP MLA Puran Singh Fartyal from Lohaghat assembly in Champawat district shot off a letter to Nadda alleging corruption in road construction work between Tanakpur and Jauljibi.