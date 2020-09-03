UK's Johnson met Trump advisor Kushner, discussed Middle East - PM's office

UK's Johnson met Trump advisor Kushner, discussed Middle East - PM's officeReuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:51 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met U.S. President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner in London on Thursday and discussed the Middle East peace process after dropping in on Kushner's meeting with foreign minister Dominic Raab.
"The Prime Minister has dropped in on a meeting between the Foreign Secretary and White House Advisor Jared Kushner. They discussed the Middle East Peace Process," an email from Johnson's office said.
