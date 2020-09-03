Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC protect accounts, which were not declared NPA till Aug 31

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said this while hearing a batch of pleas which have raised the issue of interest being charged on instalments which were deferred under moratorium period due to COVID-19 pandemic. The apex court passed the order while noting the submissions of senior lawyer Harish Salve, who appeared for banks’ association and said that “no account shall become NPA at least for a period of two months”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:39 IST
SC protect accounts, which were not declared NPA till Aug 31

The Supreme Court Thursday directed that accounts, which were not declared as non-performing asset till August 31 this year, shall not be declared NPA till further orders. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said this while hearing a batch of pleas which have raised the issue of interest being charged on instalments which were deferred under moratorium period due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court passed the order while noting the submissions of senior lawyer Harish Salve, who appeared for banks’ association and said that “no account shall become NPA at least for a period of two months”. “In view of the above, the accounts which were not declared NPA till August 31, 2020 shall not be declared NPA till further orders,” said the bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said that banking sector is the “backbone of the economy” and “every sector” and “every economy” is under stress due to the pandemic.

Mehta said it is an accepted position worldwide that waiving off interest is not a good option for revival of economy. While referring to the grievance raised by the petitioners, the bench said, “We are concerned with interest on the interest”. The arguments in the matter remained inconclusive and would continue on September 10.

The Centre had recently told the apex court that waiver of interest on deferred EMIs during the moratorium period would be against “the basic canons of finance” and unfair to those who repaid loans as per schedule. Reserve Bank of India has however come out with a scheme which provides for extension of moratorium for two years to certain stressed borrowers, the Centre had informed the top court.

The Ministry of Finance had filed an affidavit before the apex court, which had earlier asked the Centre and the RBI to review the move to charge interest on EMIs and interest on the interest during the moratorium period introduced under the scheme due to COVID-19 pandemic. The solicitor general had told the bench that moratorium period on repayment of loans amid the pandemic is “extendable” by two years. The pleas filed in the apex court have raised issue pertaining to validity of March 27 circular of the RBI which allowed lending institutions to grant moratorium on payment of instalments of term loans falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31 this year due to the pandemic. Later, the period of moratorium was extended till August 31.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

King cobra spotted at 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand's Nainital 

The worlds longest venomous snake, the king cobra, has been for the first time sighted at a height of 2,400 metres in Uttarakhand, says a recent study. It is a new altitude record for the cold blooded species whose habitat is usually found ...

ECI formally welcomes Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora, and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, formally welcomed newly appointed Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the Commission meeting on Thursday. Welcoming Kumar, the CEC said, Commission will...

WHO aiming for 20% of Africa to get initial COVID jabs from access plan

The World Health Organization wants to secure an initial 230 million doses of any COVID-19 vaccine for Africa, officials said Thursday, while emphasising that any vaccine in development should also be tested on the continent. The global vac...

Govt defends opening up of economic activities amid rising COVID cases

The government on Thursday defended its decision to open up various economic activities amid rising COVID-19 cases, saying it firmly believes that while lives are important, livelihoods are equally important. With a record single-day spik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020