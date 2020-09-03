Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power of contempt of court misused to stifle free speech: Prashant Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted and fined by the Supreme Court for contempt of court, alleged on Wednesday that this power is sometimes misused or abused in an attempt to stifle free speech or discussion about the judiciary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:24 IST
Power of contempt of court misused to stifle free speech: Prashant Bhushan
Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted and fined by the Supreme Court for contempt of court, alleged on Wednesday that this power is sometimes misused or abused in an attempt to stifle free speech or discussion about the judiciary. He termed the contempt of court jurisdiction "very dangerous" and said it should be abolished.

"Every citizen in a democracy, those who are familiar with the working of the judicial system and the Supreme Court, should be able to speak freely but unfortunately that has also been treated as contempt of court by scandalising," he said. "In this, the judge acts as accuser prosecutor and as a judge," Bhushan alleged, while speaking at a webinar, 'Freedom of Speech and The Indian Judiciary', organised by Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia.

"It is a very dangerous jurisdiction in which judges act in their own cause and that is why in all countries this power to punish has been abolished. It is only continued in few countries like India," he opined. The top court had on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on Bhushan for his tweets against the judiciary. It asked him to deposit the fine by September 15, failing which he would attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years.

"I am not saying that there are no vile or scandalous scurrilous allegations being made against judges. They are. But they are dismissed for what they are. People understand that these are scurrilous and unsubstantiated allegations. "The respect for the judiciary does not stand on the ability of the court to stifle this kind of criticism even it is sometimes scurrilous and unfair," Bhushan said.

Talking about his tweets, he said it was what he felt was role of the top court. He said the contempt of court should be abolished and it was for this reason that he along with former Union minister Arun Shourie and veteran journalist N Ram filed a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a legal provision dealing with criminal contempt.

"Initially the matter was listed before Justice D Y Chandrachud but later it was removed from him and sent before Justice Arun Mishra (retired Wednesday), whose views on this contempt are well known, and earlier also he had accused me of scandalising and contempt of court just because I had told former CJIs Justice J S Khehar, Dipak Misra and him that they should not hear a case due to conflict of interest," he said. Renowned author Arundhati Roy also spoke at the event and said the right to free speech was "the most fundamental block of a functioning democracy".

She said that over the last few years the country has seen sudden demonetisation, introduction of GST, abrogation of section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Citizenship Amendment Act and the COVID-19 lockdown. These have been like silent attacks masked by pre existing illness, she said. Roy said the judiciary cannot be expected to repeal its power of contempt and citizens will have to strive to make it redundant by speaking their minds responsibly.

Mumbai-based lawyer Iqbal Chagla FCC President S Venkat Narayan also spoke at the webinar.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo aiming to operate 100 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights by end of FY21, says its president

IndiGo is aiming to gradually expand its flight operations and reach the pre-COVID-19 full capacity by the end of 2020-21 financial year, its president Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Thursday, adding that passenger and corporate bookings ar...

Soccer-Reports of discrimination in football rose by 42%, says Kick It Out

Reports of discrimination across all levels of professional soccer in England and Wales rose by 42 last season despite it being suspended for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-racism organisation Kick It Out has said. There were 446...

Belgium does not have to shut Engie nuclear reactor, court rules

A Brussels court ruled on Thursday that Belgium does not have to shut down Engies Tihange-2 nuclear reactor after a challenge from several Dutch, German and Luxembourg cities and states citing possible safety defects. Belgiums nuclear regul...

Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League is without a broadcast partner in China after ending one of its most lucrative international agreements. The league did not give a reason on Thursday for the termination of its agreement with streaming service PPTV after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020