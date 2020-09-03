Left Menu
SC stays Bombay HC order granting bail to DHFL promoters in Yes Bank scam case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Enforcement Directorate's Yes Bank scam case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:03 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Enforcement Directorate's Yes Bank scam case. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul stayed the Bombay High Court order till October 7, the next date of hearing.

The Bench also issued notice to Wadhawan brothers and sought their response on ED's plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to them. "List on October 7. In the meantime, there shall be interim order of stay of the impugned order till the next date," the Bench said in its order.

Enforcement Directorate has challenged in the Supreme Court the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Wadhawan brothers, promoters of DHFL, and accused in the Yes Bank scam. Last week, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the Wadhawans as the agency had failed to file a chargesheet against them in connection with the Yes Bank case within a period of 60 days.

Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan were arrested by the ED in May this year after their custody with the CBI ended. According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018, when Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the DHFL.

In return, the Wadhawans allegedly paid kickback of Rs 600 crore to Kapoor and his family members in the form of loans to DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd held by the latter's wife and daughters, the CBI has claimed. (ANI)

