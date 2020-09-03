Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast, says rescuer

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:04 IST
Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast, says rescuer
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@antonioguterres)

Lebanese rescue workers searching through rubble in a residential area after a huge Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 have detected signs of life under the masonry, a rescue worker said on Thursday. "These (signs of breathing and pulse) along with the temperature sensor means there is a possibility of life," rescue worker Eddy Bitar told reporters.

He was speaking after the state news agency reported that a team with a rescue dog had detected movement under a collapsed building in the Gemmayze area of Beirut, one of the worst hit by the blast.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Protests planned after video shows fatal arrest of Black man in upstate New York

Protests were planned on Thursday following the release of a video showing the arrest of a Black man who died by asphyxiation in March after police in upstate New York put a hood over his head as he knelt on the ground, handcuffed and naked...

Sports News Roundup: Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder; Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder, move on to West semisJames Harden capped a miserable shooting performance with a timely defensive play, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 104-102 vi...

European bishops demand Belarus allow return of Catholic leader

Roman Catholic bishops urged Belaruss leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday to let its most senior cleric come back into the country.Minsks archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who has angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-gover...

Centre working on rejuvenation of 13 rivers across the country: Javadekar

The Centre is working on rejuvenation of 13 rivers across the country and their detailed project reports DPR are already being prepared, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday. He said this during an interaction with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020