Left Menu
Development News Edition

Div Com Jammu reviews progress on construction of border bunkers

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday reviewed the progress on construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in the division.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:33 IST
Div Com Jammu reviews progress on construction of border bunkers
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma at the video conference meeting on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday reviewed the progress on construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in the division. The Divisional Commissioner Jammu held a video conference meeting with Deputy Commissioners of border districts.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts. It was informed that a total of 7533 bunkers, including 6603 individual bunkers and 930 community bunkers have been completed so far, while work on 9905 is under execution and are at different stages of construction, according to the J-K Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

"As many as 1533 bunkers including community and individual bunkers have been completed in district Samba, 1109 in district Jammu, 1436 in district Kathua, 2533 in district Rajouri and 922 in district Poonch. The remaining bunkers are also under different stages of construction," the DCs told Verma. The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs for close monitoring of the construction, while the executing agencies were asked to expedite the pace of work and adhere to the fixed timelines for completion. He also asked the DCs to set weekly, monthly targets for completion of work on bunkers and share completion plans.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Director Planning and other concerned officers while the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing. Later in another meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress on land acquisition cases of the Central Reserve Police Force. The concerned officers apprised Verma about the present status of land acquisition. This meeting was attended by ACR Jammu besides officers of CRPF and other concerned. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Create livelihood opportunities amidst pandemic: Patnaik to departments

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday told government departments to create livelihood opportunities in different economic sectors while facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patnaik said this while undertaking the week...

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration have informally agreed to keep a stopgap government-wide funding bill needed to avert a shutdown at the end of this month free of controversy or conflict. The accord is aimed at keep...

Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street banks push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.Ear...

Sonamura–Daukandi route connecting Tripura to conclude on Saturday: MEA

A trial run of the SonamuraDaukandi route which connects Tripura with the National Waterways of India through Bangladesh has begun and would conclude on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, asserting that the initiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020