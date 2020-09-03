Assam HC directs police to ensure COVID prevention norms are followed

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday directed the police to ensure that instructions issued by the Assam health department to check the spread of COVID-19 are maintained in public places. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Manish Choudhary also asked the state authorities to impose fine on the violators of government guidelines.

The high court ordered the police to be proactive and check whether the order issued by the state health department on May 8 regarding wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places are maintained or not. The bench issued the directions after hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by an advocate who submitted that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,09,040 in the state on August 31 as most of the people do not maintain proper social distancing in public places and do not wear masks.