Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary threatens EU's COVID-19 recovery financing over rule of law

Hungary has refused to grant final approval of the European Union's planned 750 billion euros ($889 billion) borrowing to spur economic recovery in the bloc from the coronavirus pandemic without guarantees on a linked mechanism on the rule of law, diplomatic sources said.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-09-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 02:08 IST
Hungary threatens EU's COVID-19 recovery financing over rule of law
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hungary has refused to grant final approval of the European Union's planned 750 billion euros ($889 billion) borrowing to spur economic recovery in the bloc from the coronavirus pandemic without guarantees on a linked mechanism on the rule of law, diplomatic sources said. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long been at loggerheads with the EU over democratic checks and balances and stands accused of undermining the independence of the judiciary, media, academics, and advocacy groups in Hungary.

Under a historic deal, the EU agreed last July that its executive would borrow 750 billion euros on the market to top up a trillion euros worth of spending under the bloc's joint budget in 2021-27 to help the continent recover from the COVID-19 slump. The agreement between the 27 member states still requires approval by the European Parliament, as well as many national parliaments across the EU.

The package would also link access to EU funds to respecting democratic principles, which Orban now wants to ensure would not hurt him in order to grant Hungary's final approval, according to the sources. "Hungary has said that to pass that decision, they want to sort out the rule of law," one senior EU diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Hungary's Justice Ministry on Thursday said that the July deal was an overall package and that "none of its components can be decoupled or removed from the package and decided or amended separately from other components." "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," it added.

While the European Parliament wants to toughen the rule of law conditions on obtaining EU funds, countries like Spain and Italy that have been hit hardest by the pandemic demand smooth ratification to ensure the money starts flowing swiftly. ($1 = 0.8435 euros)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.I had no choice. I mean, I, I h...

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake, hears from Kenosha residents

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone ...

US STOCKS-Tech tumble jams Wall Street into reverse; sharpest fall since June

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day declines since June as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020