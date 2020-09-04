Left Menu
Development News Edition

No question hour in monsoon session of Parliament, only zero hour

There will be no question hour in the monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from September 14 and only zero hour will be allowed, sources have confirmed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:49 IST
No question hour in monsoon session of Parliament, only zero hour
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

There will be no question hour in the monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from September 14 and only zero hour will be allowed, sources have confirmed. During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice. While the question hour is the first hour of a sitting session in which Members of Parliament ask questions from ministers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said that he has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to keep the duration of the zero hour at 30 minutes. However, he said that the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman will take the final decision regarding the zero hour.

"Opposition parties are raising questions regarding question hour and zero hour. Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan & I had spoken to every party regarding this and except for TMC's Derek O'Brien, everyone agreed (to scrap question hour)," Joshi told ANI on September 2. "I have suggested Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to keep the duration of the zero hour at 30 minutes. They will take the final decision. Govt is ready to have discussions on every issue. We have also requested the Speaker to take unstarred questions," he said.

According to official bulletins by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, there will be no question hour and private members' business in both Houses of Parliament in the monsoon session amid coronavirus pandemic. This created a furore with Opposition parties questioning and criticising the Centre for the move.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and is slated to conclude on October 1, without any day off. Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures. On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 AM to 1 PM and sitting in the Upper House will begin 3 PM to 7 PM.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 AM till 1 PM while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 PM to 7 PM. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Indian auto industry facing one of the toughest times in history, needs govt support:Kenichi Ayukawa

The Indian auto industry is facing one of the toughest times in history and needs government support through reduction of GST and incentive-based scrappage policy, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said on Friday...

Ryanair boosts balance sheet with 400 mln euro share placement

Ryanair has raised 400 million euros 473.6 millionfrom shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet as it eyes potential market opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europes largest low-cost carrier said on Friday. The move ad...

NCB notice to Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda under NDPS Act

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has issued notices to actor Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and asked them to join the investigatio...

Cubs, Cardinals set to open 5-game series at Wrigley

The Chicago Cubs will try to build on their National League Central lead when they face the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. The game will open a five-game series at Wrigley Field. The division-leading Cubs 22-15 hold a 3 12-game lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020