Coast Guard assists Sri Lankan Navy in dousing fire onboard oil tanker, 22 rescued

Twenty-two out of 23 crew have been rescued on Friday from an oil tanker 'MT New Diamond' off the east coast of Sri Lanka coast after Indian Coast Guard (ICG) fire fighting ships assisted in successfully dousing the fire onboard earlier today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:33 IST
An explosion onboard the oil tanker 'MT New Diamond' 37 nautical miles east off Sri Lanka coast. . Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-two out of 23 crew have been rescued on Friday from an oil tanker 'MT New Diamond' off the east coast of Sri Lanka coast after Indian Coast Guard (ICG) fire fighting ships assisted in successfully dousing the fire onboard earlier today. Search for one missing crew (Filipino) member is underway, according to the ICG. The rescue mission is being jointly conducted by Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, ICG ships, and Sri Lankan Navy, and two emergency towing vessels have been deployed by India.

In a tweet on Friday, ICG said, "Concerted joint #SAR & #FireFighting efforts by ICG Ships, SL Navy & tugs resulted in rescue of 22 out of 23 crew safely. Search for 01 missing crew (Filipino) in progress. No oil spill reported in area. 02 Emergency Towing Vessels being deployed by GoI for #MTNewDiamond." The Coast Guard had earlier said that after Sri Lankan Navy sought their assistance for the firefight, it immediately diverted ICG Ship Shaurya, besides a Dornier aircraft for the oil tanker MT New Diamond.

"#FireFighting in progress in consultation with Master of #MTNewDiamond onboard #ICG ship Shaurya along with Tug APL Winger. Additional #ICG ship Ameya & Abheek being deployed #today in PR configuration to augment efforts. 02 CG Dornier aircraft also being deployed for air efforts," ICG tweeted. Earlier this morning, ICG fire fighting ships successfully doused a fire after assistance was sought by the Sri Lankan Navy following an explosion onboard the oil tanker 'MT NewDiamond' 37 nautical miles east off Sri Lanka coast.

"Fire fighting ICG ships successfully doused fire in the accommodation area. ICG ship Shaurya continuously fighting fire with three tugs engaged in boundary cooling. Two meters crack observed near Port after portion 10 meters above the waterline," ICG had informed via tweet. (ANI)

