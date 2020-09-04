Constable shoots SSI, self over disagreement on duration of his sanctioned leave

A constable upset about the duration of his sanctioned leave allegedly shot a senior sub inspector (SSI) with his service rifle before turning it on himself in Ujhani police station here, officials said

"Contsable Lalit and SSI Ram Autar had a dispute over his leave after which Lalit shot the SSI and himself. Ram Autar's condition is serious and both of them have been rushed to Bareilly for treatment," District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said

Lalit had applied for leave and it was sanctioned for three days but he wanted leave for more days due to which he had an argument with the SSI, police said. Lalit shot Ram Autar twice with his service rifle, they said, adding a probe is on in the matter.