Militant killed, Army officer inured in encounter in J-K

An unidentified militant was killed and an Army officer injured in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the initial exchange of firing, an Army officer sustained injuries, the official said, adding the injured officer has been taken to the 92 Base Hospital here.

His condition is stable. A defense spokesman said one militant has been killed in the operation, which was going on till the last reports came in.