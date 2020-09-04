Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays sexual harassment inquiry against District Judge

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, took note of the submissions of senior lawyer R Balasubramanian and advocate Sachin Sharma on behalf of the District judge and issued notices to the Registrar General and its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC). The plea said that the High Court found no illegality in "facts or in law in the Final Report" of April 30, 2019 of the GSICC which had earlier not found "evidence to proceed" against the District judge and had recorded its categorical finding in resolution of April 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:20 IST
SC stays sexual harassment inquiry against District Judge
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the disciplinary inquiry against a District judge into the sexual harassment allegations levelled by a woman judicial officer and sought a response from the Registrar General of Madhya Pradesh High Court on his plea. This has become a "practice now" when someone comes under "zone of consideration" for elevation as a judge of superior courts, said a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. The top court stayed the High Court's order that had given a go ahead to the sexual harassment inquiry against the judge, who was in the zone of consideration for elevation as a high court Judge. The Madhya Pradesh High Court on August 14 had dismissed the plea of the district judge and had given the go ahead to the Gender Sensitisation Internal Complaint Committee to proceed with the disciplinary enquiry against him.

A woman judicial officer of the Subordinate Judicial Service had filed a complaint on March 7, 2018 against the District judge alleging sexual harassment at work place. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, took note of the submissions of senior lawyer R Balasubramanian and advocate Sachin Sharma on behalf of the District judge and issued notices to the Registrar General and its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC).

The plea said that the High Court found no illegality in "facts or in law in the Final Report" of April 30, 2019 of the GSICC which had earlier not found "evidence to proceed" against the District judge and had recorded its categorical finding in resolution of April 23. "Despite such categorical finding of 'no evidence' and 'no material to proceed in the matter', the GSICC in an volta face action recommended disciplinary action against the petitioner as well as the complainant dehors the mandate of law contained in Sec 10, 11 and 13 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013," the plea said. "It is submitted that the petitioner has an unblemished judicial service career spanning over 32 years with sterling record of service and he is due to superannuate at the end of the year, 2020. "The entire action of Respondents (HC and its committee) is visited with arbitrariness, malafide and in complete violation of law and the principles of natural justice by holding enquiry and or recording statements behind the back of the petitioner repeatedly without giving any opportunity to cross examine even once the complainant at any stage," the District judge said in the plea. All these actions have been done at a time when the petitioner is in the zone of consideration for being considered for elevation, the plea said.

Earlier, the apex court had refused to entertain the previous plea of the district judge seeking quashing of show cause notice of the GSICC. It had granted liberty to the district judge to withdraw the petition and avail such other remedies as may be available in law. The judicial officer then moved the Jabalpur bench of the High Court which dismissed the plea. The district judge challenged the issuance of show cause notice by the Principal Registrar of Madhya Pradesh High Court for the inquiry.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...

Russian police chief says no grounds for now to suspect crime in Navalny case - Ifax

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday he saw no grounds for now to suspect a crime was committed in the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.Germany, where Navalny is in a c...

IPL 13: Star India keen to rope in Harbhajan for commentary duties

By Baidurjo Bhose Chennai Super Kings CSK spinner Harbhajan Singhs decision to skip the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL has now taken a better turn with host broadcasters Star India showing interest to rope in the experienced ...

Tourism sector may lose 500 000 jobs without government’s intervention

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says without governments intervention, the tourism sector was on course to lose between 500 000 and 600 000 jobs.Kubayi-Ngubane said the past four months of lockdown have been very difficult for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020