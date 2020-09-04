Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC grants interim bail to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on medical grounds

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted two months' interim bail to former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on medical grounds in connection with a gang rape case.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:59 IST
Allahabad HC grants interim bail to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on medical grounds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted two months' interim bail to former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on medical grounds in connection with a gang-rape case. Granting bail, the court said the threat to the ex-minister from COVID-19 was real and imminent. It also said that Prajapati was asked by doctors to get treated at a super-specialty hospital as he was suffering from various diseases and proper treatment was not available at KGMU.

The court directed him to furnish two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each and a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh for his release. Prajapati is in jail since March 15, 2017, and is currently undergoing treatment for various ailments at KGMU. He, along with others, is accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter The court directed him to surrender before the trial court or jail superintendent after the expiry of two months' bail.

The order was passed by Justice Ved Prakash Vaish on the second bail application moved on Prajapati's behalf. While granting bail, the court imposed various conditions on him. It directed the former minister to surrender his passport and told him not to leave the country without prior permission of the trial court.

It also directed him not to threaten the prosecutrix and her family, and not to coerce prosecution witnesses. Arguing Prajapati's bail plea, his lawyers Rukmini Bobde and SK Singh pleaded that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case. It was also stated that statements of the prosecutrix and a doctor were recorded before the trial court in which they did not support the prosecution's case. Lastly, the lawyers submitted that Prajapati was suffering from serious ailments of which no treatment was available in jail hospital or KGMU.

The lawyers demanded that Prajapati be released for a short period to avail of medical treatment. Opposing the plea, the state government counsel said that Prajapati was being given adequate medical treatment. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the judge granted two months' bail to Prajapati. The gang-rape case was lodged with Gautampalli police station in 2017. Thereafter, Prajapati was arrested and sent to jail on March 15, 2017.

He was earlier granted bail by a sessions court in the case but it was canceled by the high court before his release from jail.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan and major rebel group agree to resume peace talks

Sudans power-sharing government and a major rebel group active in southern borderlands have agreed to hold new peace talks hosted by South Sudan, both sides said on Friday, days after Khartoum signed a peace deal with other groups.The gover...

"1 in 20 people showed evidence of COVID-19 by end of July"

One in 20 people in Puducherry showed evidence of COVID-19 infection by the end of July while the positivity rate for antibodies was higher in the urban population than the rural population, a community-based survey conducted by the central...

Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

Locusts are threatening another part of Africa, this time in the southern part of the continent, the United Nations said Friday. The outbreaks of African migratory locusts in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the hug...

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020