Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian police chief says no grounds for now to suspect crime in Navalny case - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:56 IST
Russian police chief says no grounds for now to suspect crime in Navalny case - Ifax

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday he saw no grounds for now to suspect a crime was committed in the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

Germany, where Navalny is in a coma in hospital, says he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and wants the culprits held to account. Russia has not opened a criminal case for now and says there is no solid evidence yet of a crime.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit businessA sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shi...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trumps threat to defund cities unconstitutional, mayors sayMayors of major U.S. cities on Thursday blasted President Donald Trumps threat to cut federal funding to cities facing ong...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Brazil uses less than a third of available coronavirus tests, newspaper saysSeven months after Brazil declared a state of emergency because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the countrys ...

Authorities launch contact-tracing drive after 75 COVID cases detected at 2 Murthal dhabas

The Sonipat district administration has launched a massive contact-tracing drive after 75 workers at two popular eateries in Murthal tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday. Sonipats Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020