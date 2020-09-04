Left Menu
Militant killed, 3 security personnel injured in encounter in Baramulla

In the initial exchange of fire, an Army officer sustained injuries, the official said, adding the injured officer has been taken to 92 Base Hospital here for treatment. A defence spokesman said one militant has been killed in the operation.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An unidentified militant was killed and three security personnel, including an Army officer, were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of the district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, which retaliated. In the initial exchange of fire, an Army officer sustained injuries, the official said, adding the injured officer has been taken to 92 Base Hospital here for treatment.

A defence spokesman said one militant has been killed in the operation. He said the injured Army officer was undergoing treatment and his condition was stable.

As the gunfight raged, two special police officers also sustained injuries, the police official said, adding the injured cops were evacuated to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, another gunfight broke out in Babhaar area of Pulwama district after militants opened fire on a party of security forces from an orchard, the official said. The exchange of fire was going on but there were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, he added.

