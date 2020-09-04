Maha: 2 brothers killed in mob attack in Jalna, 40 booked

A mob beat to death two siblings and injured their brother and mother in Jalna in Maharashtra on Friday over an old dispute, police said. The incident took place in Panshendra village, said an official.

"On August 18, while celebrating Pola, those part of the mob and the family had an altercation. Both sides had approached police at the time. On Friday, the dispute flared up again, leaving brothers Rahul and Pradeep Borde dead. One more sibling and their mother were injured," Sub Divisional Police Officer Sudhir Khiradkar said. "We have booked 40 people who were part of the mob and efforts are on nab them," he added.