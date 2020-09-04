Left Menu
NIM mountaineers climb three unscaled peaks in Uttarkashi

A three-member team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) here recently climbed three unscaled peaks during a six-day expedition. The other two members of the team were Nayab Subedar Girish Singh Negi and Havaldar Anil Kumar, Bisht said.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:55 IST
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI

A three-member team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) here recently climbed three unscaled peaks during a six-day expedition. The team successfully climbed the 4,790-metre-high Naga peak, the 5,871-metre-high Ku peak and an unnamed peak located at an altitude of 5,616 metres in the inner line area of Uttarkashi district, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht, who led the expedition, said on Friday.

The expedition began on August 27 and concluded on September 1, he said, adding that it was meant to send a positive message to adventure sports lovers across the world. The other two members of the team were Nayab Subedar Girish Singh Negi and Havaldar Anil Kumar, Bisht said.

