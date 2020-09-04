Police: 5 found dead after shooting in Ontario home

Left Menu
PTI | Oshawa | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Police said five people were found dead and another with serious injuries following an early morning shooting Friday in a home east of Toronto. A spokesman said multiple calls came in around 1:20 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots from a home in Oshawa, Ontario.

Constable George Tudos said four of the deceased are believed to be men and one of them is believed to be a woman, but added that police are waiting for the coroner to confirm ages. Tudos said officers also found another woman in the house with a gunshot wound and she was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooter is among the dead. Police were not looking for any more suspects and there were no community safety concerns. Police initially believed there were four people dead and one injured, but later updated that another person had died.

Tudus told reporters that police were waiting for the homicide team to arrive to get a better understanding of what happened. Carol Gibson, who lives down the street from the crime scene, said she was startled awake by the incident.

"The first shot woke me up, and then I heard about four or five more after that,″ Gibson said. "Then a woman screamed and there were two shots after that." Gibson said she had known the family in the house for around 20 years. "They were a family that cared for each other quite a bit," said Gibson. "If they weren't playing baseball, hockey or shooting hoops on the driveway, they were out raking leaves and they did it as a family. A very caring family.″ Rob Mitchell, another neighbor, described them as kind and outgoing.

"They are very very involved with their kids and what they are doing in the community. It definitely doesn't make any sense at all," Mitchell told CBC news.

