Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students, IT workers keep pressure on defiant Belarus leader

AP's Belarusian journalists were among those told their press credentials had been revoked. On Thursday, two popular TV anchors who resigned from state TV in solidarity with the protesters were handed 10-day sentences for taking part in unauthorized rallies.

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:34 IST
Students, IT workers keep pressure on defiant Belarus leader
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied again in Belarus' capital Friday to protest the disputed reelection of the nation's authoritarian president, while police dispersed university students attempting to show solidarity with peers who were detained earlier in the week. Information technology workers and other protesters formed "chains of solidarity" in various parts of Minsk to keep pushing for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, who extended his 26-year rule in an Aug. 9 election that the political opposition challenged as rigged.

Belarusians have turned out in en masse for nearly four weeks to protest the official election results that gave Lukashenko a sixth term with 80% of the vote. During the first few days of post-election protests, police detained nearly 7,000 people and beat hundreds, drawing international outrage and causing the anti-government demonstrations to swell. The government has since shifted tactics, seeking to squelch protests with threats, the selective detention of protesters and the prosecution of activists.

On Friday, police entered the State Linguistics University in Minsk to disperse an action by students who were expressing solidarity with classmates detained earlier. Officers rounded up several participants. Belarusian authorities have specifically targeted members of the Coordination Council that opposition activists set up after the election to try to negotiate a transition of power. Two of its members were given 10-day jail sentences on charges of staging unsanctioned protests last week, and a court in Minsk handed them new 15-day sentences Thursday.

Earlier this week, six Belarusian journalists were detained while covering a student demonstration and charged with taking part in unsanctioned protests. During a Friday court hearing, police officers in ski masks testified against them via a video link. The journalists could get 15-day jail sentences, if convicted. Authorities also have revoked the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists and deported some foreign journalists, including two Moscow-based Associated Press journalists. AP's Belarusian journalists were among those told their press credentials had been revoked.

On Thursday, two popular TV anchors who resigned from state TV in solidarity with the protesters were handed 10-day sentences for taking part in unauthorized rallies. "They beat journalists, they put them on trial, strip them of their credentials and deport them from the country," Andrei Bastunets, head of the Belarusian Associaton of Journalists, told The Associated Press. "The law doesn't work, they accuse journalists with cameras of coordinating the protests." The United States and the European Union have criticized the Aug. 9 presidential election as neither free nor fair and urged Belarusian authorities to engage in a dialogue with the opposition, a demand Lukashenko has dismissed.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rochester police union defends officers involved in Prude's arrest

The head of Rochester, New Yorks police union on Friday defended the actions of officers involved in the March arrest of Daniel Prude, a Black man whose death triggered protests, saying they followed protocols in using a hood to restrain hi...

UPDATE 1-EU to hone "carrot and stick" line on Turkey at summit -top official

European Union leaders will decide on a carrot and stick approach to Turkey when they meet on Sept. 24-25, their chairman said on Friday, proposing a multi-party conference to defuse tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. European Council P...

Man, on way to load cash in ATMs, shot dead; Rs 1.15cr looted

A man was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipurs Churachandpur district on Friday, police said. Arambam Ranjan Meitei 37, employed with an agency that has been appointed by the State Bank of India SBI to load cash in its ATMs, was s...

French parents: school's back and already we have COVID cases

COVID-19 has forced the closure of a dozen schools in France just days into the new academic year, the government said on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country. In some other cases the school stayed open, but classes wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020