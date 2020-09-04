Left Menu
ADVISORY-Alert on Malian soldiers being killed in attack

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:53 IST
(The alert on 11 Malian soldiers being killed in an attack, attributed to the defence ministry, is wrong and is withdrawn. Reuters is checking the reports of an attack.)

