Man held with banned bird, reptile species at Noida shop

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling prohibited wildlife species, including birds and a reptile, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said. The action was taken after intervention of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Forest Department in the matter, they said. "Accused Prashant Kumar was held from his shop in Sector 93 market for keeping prohibited birds and a turtle with an intent to sell them," an official from the local Phase 2 police station said. Forest officials rescued a turtle, four parakeets and 10 munia birds from the shop, he said. An FIR has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and he has also been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the police said.