Noida: 5 arrested for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Also, owners of nearly 1,300 vehicles were issued challans, while another 17 were impounded for similar violations in the district, it said. At present, Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 caseload is 8,481 and the death toll stands at 46, according to official figures.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:48 IST
Noida: 5 arrested for flouting COVID-19 curbs
Five people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said. Also, owners of nearly 1,300 vehicles were issued challans, while another 17 were impounded for similar violations in the district, it said.

At present, Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 caseload is 8,481 and the death toll stands at 46, according to official figures. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.

"Two FIRs were registered and five people arrested for violating curbs imposed due to the pandemic on Friday. A total of 4,325 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,280 of them while another 17 were impounded," the police said in a statement. Altogether, Rs 2,40,300 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, was reopened in August. Also, the lockdown-like curbs now apply only on Sundays, officials said.

