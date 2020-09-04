Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Odisha govt officials held in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance officers also searched Patel's government quarters at Jharsuguda, office room at Brajarajnagar, two buildings, and a petrol pump and a house owned by his relatives, the statement said. Following the search, it was found that Patel possesses assets worth Rs 3.35 crore, which is disproportionate to his know sources of income.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:16 IST
3 Odisha govt officials held in disproportionate assets case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three officers of the Odisha government were arrested by anti-corruption vigilance personnel for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, an official said on Friday. The accused were identified as R K Behera, Deputy Director of Factories & Boilers, Dillip Kumar Patel, executive officer of Brajarajnagar Municipality in Jharsuguda district, and Bidyadhar Behera, sub-assistant registrar of co-operative societies in Dhenkanal.

While R K Behera was arrested on Friday, the other two officers were taken into custody on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (Coordination), Vigilance Directorate, said in a statement. Vigilance sleuths searched R K Beheras office rooms at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, his flat here, a three-storied building in Cuttack, an apartment in Puducherry, and the house of a relative at Cuttack on Thursday, it said.

He was arrested after he failed to satisfactorily account for assets worth Rs 1.49 crore. A vigilance court remanded him to judicial custody till September 16, it said. Vigilance officers also searched Patel's government quarters at Jharsuguda, office room at Brajarajnagar, two buildings, and a petrol pump and a house owned by his relatives, the statement said.

Following the search, it was found that Patel possesses assets worth Rs 3.35 crore, which is disproportionate to his know sources of income. Raids were also conducted in Bidyadhar Behera's three-storey residential building, a flat in the state capital, a house in his native village and office room at Dhenkanal.

The officer was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1.39 crore which he could not account for, the statement said. Patel and Bidyadhar Behera were remanded to judicial custody till September 16 and 15 respectively.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Michel says relocation no silver bullet to migration feuds

Europe must improve migration procedures on its external borders, seal more deals with foreign countries and synchronize asylum policies in the bloc before it tackles the thorny issue of hosting asylum seekers, a top EU official said on Fri...

COVID-19 impact on treatment for chronic illness revealed

In a call to Governments everywhere to take greater steps to tackle non-communicable diseases NCDs, the World Health Organization WHO said that the pandemic has exposed the fact too little has been achieved, even though these illnesses acco...

Thousands protest in Pakistan over reprinting of Mohammad cartoons in France

Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan on Friday against French magazine Charlie Hebdos reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, chanting Death to France and calling for boycotts of French products. Decapitation i...

U.S. says conveyed 'grave concern' to Russia over Navalny case

The United States on Friday conveyed its grave concern to Russia about a German government finding that opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent, the U.S. State Department said.In a meeting in Washin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020