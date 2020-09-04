UP CM directs officials to conduct door-to-door survey, medical tests to control COVID-19

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to effectively conduct the door-to-door survey, contact tracing and medical testing to control COVID-19 infection.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to effectively conduct the door-to-door survey, contact tracing and medical testing to control COVID-19 infection. A press note from the Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to conduct the process of surveillance, door-to-door survey and medical tests effectively to control the Covid-19. He also asked to make extra efforts to augment ICU beds capacity."

Presiding over a high-level unlock review meeting at Lok Bhawan on Friday, he said it is extremely necessary to take patients to Covid hospital at the earliest to save life. According to the press note, he laid stress on the importance of efficient surveillance in the fight against Corona. 2 The Chief Minister said that the special efforts are required to control Covid-19 infection in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

He directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education to visit Kanpur Nagar on September 5 to make on-the-spot inspection of the health services. Similarly, he directed Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development to review the situation in Lucknow. They should be accompanied by the VC of KGMU and the Director of SGPGI. He asserted that the situation in these two major cities has to be controlled. He also directed that the Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and the team will further move to Prayagraj for the inspection on September 6.

He asked to conduct regular checkup of jail inmates and said the new prisoners should be kept in temporary jails first. The Chief Minister said that only bonafide persons should enter the secretariat while the unnecessary new entry passes are not to be made. The Chief Minister said the ban on Gutka and betel should be observed strictly. The CM reiterated timely disposal of routine files and said no file should remain pending for more than seven days.

He expressed satisfaction over good GST collection despite adverse conditions. He asked to increase it further by more registration as well as training to fill up the returns. He directed to make an effective action plan for practical solution to the problems of weavers, the press note added.

