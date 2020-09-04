Left Menu
J-K: 3 militants killed, 3 security personnel injured in Baramulla encounter

It was, therefore, after strenuous efforts of joint forces that the hostages were rescued and evacuated to a safer place, he said In the initial exchange of firing, an Army officer sustained injuries, the official said, adding that he was taken to 92 Base Hospital for treatment.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:57 IST
Three unidentified militans were killed and three security forces personnel, including an Army officer, injured in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in the Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of the militants, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party, who retaliated. A police spokesman said during the cordon and search operation, as the presence of hiding terrorists was ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender. "However, they refused to surrender and instead held two families comprising 12 members, including children, as hostage," he said. It was, therefore, after strenuous efforts of joint forces that the hostages were rescued and evacuated to a safer place, he said

In the initial exchange of firing, an Army officer sustained injuries, the official said, adding that he was taken to 92 Base Hospital for treatment. A defence spokesman said three militants have been killed in the operation. He said the injured Army officer is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable. As the gunfight raged, two special police officers also sustained injuries, the police official said, adding the injured cops were evacuated to a local hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, another gunfight broke out in the Babhaar area of Pulwama district after militants opened firing on a security forces party, the official said. The exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, he added.

