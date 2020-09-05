Half burnt body of Dalit man found

The half burnt body of a Dalit man was found at a village under Gauriganj police station, police said Saturday

Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram Saroj said the body of Ram Prasad was recovered and sent it for autopsy after some family members alleged that it was a case of murder

Prasad had objected to the construction of a public toilet in front of his house on a piece of land, a part of which, villagers said, was occupied by him illegally.