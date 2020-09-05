NEWS SCHEUDLE

NEWS SCHEUDLEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 10:03 IST
National news schedule for Saturday, Sept 5 NATIONAL -- National Teachers Awards -- Updates on Parliament session-- Political briefings-- Coronavirus updates NCR -- Delhi University teachers' protest at 2 pm-- Coronavirus updates EAST -- BJP president J P Nadda to address Odisha BJP executive-- Flood/coronavirus updates WEST -- Mumbai: Showik/Miranda to be produced in court
-- Pune: Prakash Javadekar's PC at 4.30 pm-- Coronavirus updates NORTH -- Coronavirus updates SOUTH -- Coronavirus updates AARAAR
