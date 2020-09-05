C'garh: 7 workers killed as bus collides with truck in Raipur

Seven workers were killed and as many others injured on Saturday when a bus carrying them rammed into a truck on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said. The accident took place in the wee hours on the National Highway-53 near Serikhedi village under Telibandha police station area, they said.

"The mishap occurred when the bus carrying 59 workers was heading to Gujarat from neighbouring Odisha," Station House Officer (SHO) Telibandha police station Ramakant Sahu told PTI. As per the preliminary information, the speeding bus rammed into the rear side of the truck when it was taking a turn, he said.

"Seven occupants of the bus died on the spot and as many others sustained injuries," he said. Soon after being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital here for treatment and the bodies for post-mortem, he said.

All 59 workers hailing from Ganjam district (Odisha) were going to Surat (Gujarat) for working in cloth mills, the SHO said. A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added.