Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portland killing suspect and victim had guns, documents say

The documents said victim Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer, was wearing a loaded Glock pistol in a holster and had bear spray and an expandable metal baton when someone said something like “wanna go," which is frequently a challenge to a fight. Authorities have said they believe antifa supporter Michael Forest Reinoehl, who was fatally shot by federal agents late Thursday in Washington state, then opened fire and killed Danielson after he took part in a caravan of President Donald Trump supporters who drove pickup trucks through downtown Portland.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:14 IST
Portland killing suspect and victim had guns, documents say
Representative image

‎Both the suspect in the slaying of the right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon last weekend and the victim had handguns when their confrontation started after dueling street demonstrations, according to court documents made public Friday. The documents said victim Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a supporter of a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer, was wearing a loaded Glock pistol in a holster and had bear spray and an expandable metal baton when someone said something like "wanna go," which is frequently a challenge to a fight.

Authorities have said they believe antifa supporter Michael Forest Reinoehl, who was fatally shot by federal agents late Thursday in Washington state, then opened fire and killed Danielson after he took part in a caravan of President Donald Trump supporters who drove pickup trucks through downtown Portland. Some of the Trump supporters fired paint ball pellets at counter-demonstrators, while Black Lives Matter protesters tried to block the vehicles.

Law enforcement officials released the information they had compiled — justifying an arrest warrant for Reinoehl on a second-degree murder charge in the August 29 killing — one day after Reinoehl's killing shook a quiet suburb of Olympia, Washington. Bystanders Thursday night ducked for cover behind automobiles from dozens of gunshots as four agents serving on a US Marshals Service task force opened fire at Reinoehl.

Authorities said Reinoehl, 48, was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. A witness who was driving to the small apartment complex that Reinoehl was leaving said she saw him open fire from a car and that the officers returned fire. Reinoehl then got out of the car and started running away but collapsed amid more gunfire, the witness, Deshirlynn Chatman, told The Olympian newspaper.

"He did open fire first," she said in a video posted by The Olympian. Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff's Department said investigators have not concluded whether Reinoehl fired any shots. Another video shot during the immediate aftermath showed Reinoehl lying motionless on the street with law enforcement officers in tactical gear and automatic rifles milling around. After several minutes, one man performed chest compressions on Reinoehl.

"Yeah, I don't think he's going to make it," Jashon Spencer narrated on the video that he posted on Facebook. Brady said he did not believe the officers involved in the shooting had body cameras or dashboard cameras on their vehicles.

In a videotaped interview broadcast the evening of his death by Vice News, Reinoehl came close to admitting he shot Danielson, a supporter of a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer, on Aug. 29 after a caravan of President Donald Trump backers drove their pickup trucks through downtown Portland. Reinoehl said he "had no choice" but to do what he did because he thought he and a friend were about to be stabbed.

"I hate to say it, but I see a civil war right around the corner," Reinoehl, with a partially covered tattoo of a raised fist on the right side of his neck, said in the interview. Reinoehl told Vice News he was an anti-fascist but was not a member of antifa, an umbrella description for far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events. Reinoehl previously described himself in a social media post as "100 per cent ANTIFA." Facebook said on Friday they removed pages related to Patriot Prayer, whose members have brawled with protesters from antifa and other demonstrators in the past. "They were removed as part of our ongoing efforts to remove violent social militias from our platform," Facebook spokesperson Sally Aldous said.

It was not immediately clear where Reinoehl hid out in the five days that elapsed since shooting in Portland. Brady said the "suspect" who was killed — he declined to name him as Reinoehl — left an apartment shortly around 7 pm Thursday, got into a vehicle, and was confronted by the task force members. They fired into the vehicle, Reinoehl got out and ran and was shot, Brady said.

Federal agents from the FBI and the US Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest and Reinoehl pulled a gun during the encounter, a senior Justice Department official in Washington said. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. A US Marshals Service statement issued later said the fugitive task force had "attempted to peacefully arrest him." "Initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers" the statement said.

US Marshals Service fugitive task forces — comprised of deputy marshals, other federal agents and local law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies — apprehend violent felons and other suspects. Brady said the four task force members who fired their weapons were two Pierce County Sheriff's deputies, a police officer from the Washington city of Lakewood and Washington State Department of Corrections officer.

Brady said investigators haven't yet determined how many rounds were fired but witnesses Chad Smith and Chase Cutler, who were working on cars nearby, told The News Tribune they saw two SUVs converge on a man in a vehicle at the apartment complex. They said they heard 40 to 50 shots, the Tacoma, Washington, newspaper reported. Brady said he doesn't think the suspect lived at the address where he was shot, and that it was not clear what brought him to Lacey, on the outskirts of Olympia, the state capital.

Reinoehl's sister, who requested her name not be used because of the threats she and her family have been receiving, said in an interview with The Associated Press Friday that she had had not been in touch with him for three years. She said her brother's son and daughter "need to be allowed to grieve what happened." "My heart breaks for those kids but hopefully they can put their lives back together and sort through this and process the trauma that no one that young should ever have to deal with," the sister said.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka navy holds blazing supertanker off east coast

Sri Lankas navy said on Saturday it was holding an abandoned supertanker off its east coast as it continued to work to put out a blaze on the ship.The fire broke out in the engine room of the New Diamond on Thursday morning, and it has spre...

Scientists redesign face mask to improve comfort, protection

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have designed a new reusable face mask that protects wearers and those around them from the novel coronavirus, and is comfortable enough to wear all day, an innovation that may help reduce the spr...

Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China's PLA from Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh police has launched a probe following reports that five people, who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military, a senior official sai...

MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York. The Ya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020