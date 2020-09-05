Maha cop approaches CAT after being transferred within a year

The police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal here after being transferred from his post in less than a year. Sandeep Bishnoi was appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner of police on September 20, 2019, and has challenged his transfer order of September 2 this year.

Bishnoi, in his application, claimed "such abrupt transfers without justification or valid reason is contrary to law and ought to be set aside". The Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate was carved out of areas in Pune district on August 15, 2018, keeping in mind the rising number of crimes in the area.