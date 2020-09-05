Army's Delta Force marks 26th Raising Day in J&K

The Delta Force, the oldest counter-insurgency organisation in the Army, on Saturday commemorated its 26th year of raising with a wreath-laying ceremony at its headquarters in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. Raised on this day in 1994, the force has been instrumental in eliminating terrorism from the Chenab Valley comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu division and ushering an era of peace in the region, the spokesman said. Till date, the force has been conferred with 1,407 gallantry awards including one Ashoka Chakra, five Kirti Chakras and 46 Shaurya Chakras, he said.

The Delta Force continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace, security and development in the region through effective, relentless and dynamic counter terrorism operations, the spokesman said. On the occasion, he said the General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in maintaining vigil and ensuring peace and tranquility in the Chenab valley region.

He exhorted the troops to rededicate themselves to the motto 'Dridhta aur Veerta' in the cause of safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation with steadfast determination, the spokesman said. He said the ceremony was organised at the force's headquarters to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.