Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army's Delta Force marks 26th Raising Day in J&K

The Delta Force, the oldest counter-insurgency organisation in the Army, on Saturday commemorated its 26th year of raising with a wreath-laying ceremony at its headquarters in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:58 IST
Army's Delta Force marks 26th Raising Day in J&K

The Delta Force, the oldest counter-insurgency organisation in the Army, on Saturday commemorated its 26th year of raising with a wreath-laying ceremony at its headquarters in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. Raised on this day in 1994, the force has been instrumental in eliminating terrorism from the Chenab Valley comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu division and ushering an era of peace in the region, the spokesman said. Till date, the force has been conferred with 1,407 gallantry awards including one Ashoka Chakra, five Kirti Chakras and 46 Shaurya Chakras, he said.

The Delta Force continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace, security and development in the region through effective, relentless and dynamic counter terrorism operations, the spokesman said. On the occasion, he said the General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in maintaining vigil and ensuring peace and tranquility in the Chenab valley region.

He exhorted the troops to rededicate themselves to the motto 'Dridhta aur Veerta' in the cause of safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation with steadfast determination, the spokesman said. He said the ceremony was organised at the force's headquarters to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

82 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 82 people were found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 860, officials said. The fresh cases include ten employees of a sugar mill and ...

China using Cong's shoulders to fire at India, alleges BJP

The BJP on Saturday cited a Chinese newspaper report to hit out at the Congress, alleging that Indias enemies were using the opposition partys shoulders to fire at the country. This is a classic definition of anti-India stand, BJP spokespe...

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of doing appeasement politics

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of appeasement politics, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that he is announcing government jobs to the kins of SC and ST persons killed in Bihar in view of the upcoming election...

Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers

in JEE, NEET papers Owaisi Eds Fixes typo in second para Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing COVID-19, is forcing the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020