Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four persons in custody of NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain

With Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) obtaining the custody of two more persons, the total number of persons in the custody of the central agency is now four, said Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:58 IST
Four persons in custody of NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain
Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

With Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) obtaining the custody of two more persons, the total number of persons in the custody of the central agency is now four, said Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB on Saturday. "Today we have obtained the police remand of two more persons so that makes four people in our custody remand," Jain said.

"We will be asking her (actor Rhea Chakraborty) to join the investigation, and maybe to some other people as well," he added. Earlier, the Esplanade Court sent actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda, who were arrested yesterday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody till September 9.

The court also sent Kaizen Ibrahim, who was arrested in the same case to 14-day judicial custody. NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra on Friday said that Showik and Miranda have been arrested under sections 20 B, 27 A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who was apprehended after a raid in which bud (curated marijuana) was seized from him. In the Esplanade Court on September 3, the NCB argued that Vilatra was arrested in connection with the actor's death.

While arguing the remand application of Vilatra on Thursday, the Special Public Prosecutor for the NCB told the Magistrate that the drug case is connected to Rajuput's death case. Meanwhile, Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar, who were held in the same case have applied for bail in Mumbai Sessions Court. Vilatra has been sent to the NCB custody till September 9. Their lawyer Tarak Sayyad also reached the NCB office to serve them a notice for the same.

Parihar was arrested based on Vilatra's statement. Later, Ibrahim was nabbed after Parihar's statement. According to the NCB, Vilatra disclosed that he has been into drug peddling especially bud (curated marijuana), through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The agency had said that linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered i.e., based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

82 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 82 people were found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 860, officials said. The fresh cases include ten employees of a sugar mill and ...

China using Cong's shoulders to fire at India, alleges BJP

The BJP on Saturday cited a Chinese newspaper report to hit out at the Congress, alleging that Indias enemies were using the opposition partys shoulders to fire at the country. This is a classic definition of anti-India stand, BJP spokespe...

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of doing appeasement politics

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of appeasement politics, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that he is announcing government jobs to the kins of SC and ST persons killed in Bihar in view of the upcoming election...

Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers

in JEE, NEET papers Owaisi Eds Fixes typo in second para Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing COVID-19, is forcing the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020