134 recruits attested to Madras Regimental Centre

Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) Commandant Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh on Saturday asked the new recruits to cherish the values imbibed in them by their instructors as they were attested on September 5, which is observed as Teachers' Day. Addressing the attestation parade of 134 recruits, Singh congratulated the recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a high standard of training.

The MRC is the oldest infantry regiment with its regimental centre at Wellington in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The recruits were attested at the historic drill ground of Shrinagesh Barracks after completion of a year-long basic and advanced military training.

Also, Singh awarded medals to recruits for best in training and best in physicals. He made a special mention of the efforts to train the soldiers under the prevailing pandemic situation and commended all stakeholders for their hardwork in this situation. He congratulated the young soldiers' parents in this moment of pride and glory as they could not witness the parade due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19.