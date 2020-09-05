Left Menu
Development News Edition

134 recruits attested to Madras Regimental Centre

The recruits were attested at the historic drill ground of Shrinagesh Barracks after completion of a year-long basic and advanced military training. Also, Singh awarded medals to recruits for best in training and best in physicals. He made a special mention of the efforts to train the soldiers under the prevailing pandemic situation and commended all stakeholders for their hardwork in this situation.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:08 IST
134 recruits attested to Madras Regimental Centre

Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) Commandant Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh on Saturday asked the new recruits to cherish the values imbibed in them by their instructors as they were attested on September 5, which is observed as Teachers' Day. Addressing the attestation parade of 134 recruits, Singh congratulated the recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a high standard of training.

The MRC is the oldest infantry regiment with its regimental centre at Wellington in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The recruits were attested at the historic drill ground of Shrinagesh Barracks after completion of a year-long basic and advanced military training.

Also, Singh awarded medals to recruits for best in training and best in physicals. He made a special mention of the efforts to train the soldiers under the prevailing pandemic situation and commended all stakeholders for their hardwork in this situation. He congratulated the young soldiers' parents in this moment of pride and glory as they could not witness the parade due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

82 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 82 people were found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 860, officials said. The fresh cases include ten employees of a sugar mill and ...

China using Cong's shoulders to fire at India, alleges BJP

The BJP on Saturday cited a Chinese newspaper report to hit out at the Congress, alleging that Indias enemies were using the opposition partys shoulders to fire at the country. This is a classic definition of anti-India stand, BJP spokespe...

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of doing appeasement politics

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of appeasement politics, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that he is announcing government jobs to the kins of SC and ST persons killed in Bihar in view of the upcoming election...

Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers

in JEE, NEET papers Owaisi Eds Fixes typo in second para Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing COVID-19, is forcing the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020