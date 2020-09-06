Incidents in UK's Birmingham look to be related - Mayor
A number of stabbings in the centre of the English city of Birmingham that resulted in injuries on Sunday looked to be related, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street told the BBC.Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:23 IST
A number of stabbings in the centre of the English city of Birmingham that resulted in injuries on Sunday looked to be related, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street told the BBC. "There have been a series of incidents in that Hurst Street area of the city, they look to be related but the motivation for them is not yet understood," he said.
Police in the city declared a "major incident" after reports that a number of people were injured in stabbings early on Sunday. A witness told the BBC she saw "multiple people having fist fights".
- READ MORE ON:
- Birmingham
- West Midlands
- BBC
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Birmingham City Women sign Scotland caption Rachel Corsie on laon
Georgia Brougham rejoins Birmingham City women on loan from Everton
Multiple stabbings in UK's Birmingham, police declare it 'major incident'
People reported injured in stabbings in Birmingham -UK police
People reported injured in stabbings in Birmingham - UK police