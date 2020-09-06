Bangaldeshi smuggler killed along India-Bangladesh border in WB: BSF
The man was killed by a BSF party near the Gopalpur post of the border force in Malda district of the state on Saturday evening, they said. He was trying to smuggle Phensedyl bottles. At least 75 bottles of the cough syrup have been seized from his possession, the officials said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:42 IST
A Bangladeshi smuggler has been shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, officials said on Sunday. The man was killed by a BSF party near the Gopalpur post of the border force in Malda district of the state on Saturday evening, they said.
He was trying to smuggle Phensedyl bottles. At least 75 bottles of the cough syrup have been seized from his possession, the officials said. Phensedyl is a codeine-based cough syrup and abused as an intoxicant in the neighbouring country that follows liquor prohibition. It is abused by youngsters and is "consumed in large quantity against the recommended small dose to get a kick", according to a recent BSF report.
