2 killed in road accident in UP's Banda

Two persons died after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck here, police said on Sunday. According to police, the accident took place in Attara area late on Friday night.

Abhiram Mishra (27) and his father-in-law, Sunil (52), were going to a village on the two-wheeler. Mishra lost control of the vehicle near Gadra canal and it hit a stationary truck. Mishra died on the spot, while Sunil succumbed to injuries in a hospital, police said.