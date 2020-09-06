Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI probe: Sushant's sister Meetu reaches DRDO guest house

In the last two weeks, the central probe agency visited the flat at least three times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor's death. Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide, on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here for questioning in the drugs case linked to the actor's death.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:43 IST
CBI probe: Sushant's sister Meetu reaches DRDO guest house
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh reached the DRDO guest house here on Sunday afternoon in connection with the CBI's probe into the case of the actor's death, a police official said. Earlier in the day, Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi, his talent manager Jaya Saha and cook Neeraj also reached the guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probing team is stationed, he said.

On Saturday, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited Rajput's flat in Bandra as part of its investigation into his death. Rajput's cooks Neeraj and Keshav, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his sister Meetu Singh accompanied the team, the official said.

After inspecting the flat, the investigators went to the terrace of the building, he said. In the last two weeks, the central probe agency visited the flat at least three times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor's death.

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide, on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here for questioning in the drugs case linked to the actor's death. Her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and personal staff member Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. The CBI earlier questioned the 28-year-old actress, her brother, father Indrajeet Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty in connection with the case.

After Rajput's demise, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50 people. The late actor's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Low ozone found over Brahmaputra river valley

Scientists at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences ARIES, Nainital an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology DST Government of India have evaluated the near-surface ozone in the B...

Cricket-England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international ODI series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Li...

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive f...

Patnaik thanks Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha's disaster preparedness

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing the coastal states disaster preparedness, and said his government always makes efforts to address the needs of vulnerable people....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020