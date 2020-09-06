Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata woman molested, pushed off speeding car: Police

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and then pushed off a speeding car, which then ran over another woman who along with her husband tried to stop the vehicle on hearing screams, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:09 IST
Kolkata woman molested, pushed off speeding car: Police

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and then pushed off a speeding car, which then ran over another woman who along with her husband tried to stop the vehicle on hearing screams, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in the Anandapur area in the eastern part of Kolkata on Saturday night, they said.

The woman went out for a ride with a friend who allegedly molested her in the speeding sedan, an officer said. The friend molested her after she insisted on going home, and kept on driving the vehicle aimlessly, he said.

She started screaming and a couple on hearing that tried to stop the vehicle, he added. The couple was leaving a housing complex in the area when they heard the screams. As they tried to stop the car, the woman was pushed off the speeding vehicle, the officer said.

The car then hit Nilanjana Chatterjee who along with her husband tried to stop it, police said. The husband told reporters that as Chatterjee came on the way of the vehicle while trying to stop it, the person behind the wheel stepped on the gas and ran over her.

"We initially did not get any help from the police when I dialled the emergency number. Ambulances were also not willing to come due to the COVID situation. However, on the second attempt, the Anandapur police station arranged an ambulance, which was brought to the spot by a traffic sergeant," he alleged. He said that though he wanted to file a separate FIR with charges of attempt to murder, he was told by police that it would be included in the case lodged in connection with the molestation.

Police said that a case has been filed incorporating all the charges. Chatterjee has been admitted to a nearby private hospital with fractures in her legs, they said.

The woman who was allegedly molested was rescued and sent to her home, police said. She told police that she had become friends with the accused a few days back, the officer said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh reports record COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 6,777 COVID-19 cases, while 77 more people died due to the disease, the state health department said. With this, the states infection tally has reached 2,66,283 and the death ...

Not involved in temple land grab, says Jammu civic body; BJP also supports high-level probe

Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC on Sunday clarified that it was in no way involved in the alleged attempts to grab prime land of an ancient temple in the heart of the city as BJP joined its rival Congress to seek a high-level probe into the...

ICG pollution response ship joins firefighting onboard oil tanker off Lankan coast

A specialised Indian Coast Guard ICG pollution response ship, Samudra Paheredar, joined the firefighting operation onboard an oil tanker off the Sri Lankan coast on Sunday, the coast guard said. The Indian Coast Guard has launched the firef...

Pandemic turns summer into European tourism's leanest season

Bruges mayor Dirk De fauw first realised something was desperately wrong with European tourism when on a brisk March morning he crossed the Burg square in front of the Gothic city hall and there was nothing but silence. There are always peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020