SC/ST murder cases pending in courts for 15 years should be moved to fast track court: Chirag Paswan to Bihar CM

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, requesting him that all murder cases relating to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) pending in courts for the last 15 years should be moved to the fast track court. "All the Dalits who have been killed in the last 15 years, during your tenure, their family members should be provided with government job within one month, people from SC/ST community has demanded. Moreover, All the SC-ST murder cases pending in courts for the last 15 years should be submitted to the fast track court," Paswan wrote in the letter.

Paswan emphasised that his party LJP is committed to supporting demands of the SC/ST community. "The SC/ST community said that the government had not fulfilled the promise of giving 3 dismil land, which caused disappointment to the community. This demand should also be fulfilled," stated Paswan.

"Just before the election, it was decided by the Bihar government that after the killing of a person belonging to SC/ST community, one of their family members will be provided with a government job. This decision by Nitish is being considered only as an election announcement," he added. After this decision of the Bihar government, people of SC/ST community contacted me and asserted that several other promises made to them earlier, have also not fulfilled yet, Paswan added. (ANI)