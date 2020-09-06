Left Menu
Punjab has become laggard under CM Amarinder's leadership: Sukhbir

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:52 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that it was shameful that Punjab, which had secured the number one rank in several parameters in the ease of business rankings during the SAD-BJP tenure, had become a laggard state under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and continued to be among the worst-performing states for the second year in running. In a statement here, the SAD chief said Punjab has secured the 19th rank as per the Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings as compared to the 20th rank it had secured in the survey for the previous year. "This is in stark contrast to the number one ranking achieved by the State in ease of setting up of business in 2015 and the number one position secured for single-window reforms in 2016 during SAD-BJP tenure," he said.

Stating that the latest rankings were a cause for concern for all Punjabis as the state had witnessed a fall in the rankings even after the introduction of a New Industrial Policy in 2013, Sukhbir said that Himachal Pradesh has jumped from the 16th rank last year to the 17th rank while Haryana has been ranked 16th. "Amarinder has downgraded the 'Invest Punjab' department which had created the one-stop clearance system and boosted investment to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore during SAD-BJP tenure. The reforms commission has been scrapped even as 12,000 Sewa Kendras which were established to provide easy access to citizen-centric services have been closed down," he added.

Asking the Chief Minister to perform or quit, Badal said: "You (Capt Amarinder Singh) are presiding over the downfall of the State in each and every sphere. Your fake claims of bringing in investment and holding a sham investment meet have been exposed. Investors have lost confidence to invest in Punjab under your leadership. The situation has become such that Punjab is now being ranked below erstwhile 'bimaru' States which has hurt Punjabi pride and prestige also." (ANI)

