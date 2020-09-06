Maharashtra Cabinet discusses threat to Uddhav Thackeray's residence, terms it a serious issue
The issue of a probable threat to Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was discussed at a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:03 IST
The issue of a probable threat to Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was discussed at a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday. According to a message from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra, the Cabinet members termed it as a "serious issue" and were of the view that the Centre should look into it.
"Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the State Cabinet that the police has started the investigation," the CMO said. Security has been beefed up at Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, after anonymous international calls were received on Saturday night, according to the Mumbai police.
Multiple unknown calls on Matoshree's landline number were received on late Saturday night in which the caller, who said he was calling on behalf of India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, wanted the CM to have a chat with the underworld don, according to a senior Mumbai police official. The official, however, had said that there were no specific threats given by the caller. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Anil Deshmukh
- Dawood Ibrahim
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- India
ALSO READ
Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray performs 'arti', seeks blessing of Lord Ganesha
Pakistan admits Dawood Ibrahim living in Karachi
Pak puts more curbs on Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim to avoid FATF blacklisting
Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan? Pak govt imposes sanctions on him and other terror leaders to avoid FATF blacklisting
Pakistan should hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India: Shahnawaz Hussain