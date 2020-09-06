Left Menu
Maharashtra Cabinet discusses threat to Uddhav Thackeray's residence, terms it a serious issue

The issue of a probable threat to Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was discussed at a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:03 IST
Visual from outside Matoshree on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

According to a message from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra, the Cabinet members termed it as a "serious issue" and were of the view that the Centre should look into it.

"Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the State Cabinet that the police has started the investigation," the CMO said. Security has been beefed up at Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, after anonymous international calls were received on Saturday night, according to the Mumbai police.

Multiple unknown calls on Matoshree's landline number were received on late Saturday night in which the caller, who said he was calling on behalf of India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, wanted the CM to have a chat with the underworld don, according to a senior Mumbai police official. The official, however, had said that there were no specific threats given by the caller. (ANI)

