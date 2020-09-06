Left Menu
Development News Edition

DG BSF visits Poonch, Acchad in Rajouri on final day of visit of IB

On the third and final day of his visit of International Border (IB) under Border Security Force Jammu Frontier, Rakesh Asthana, Director General (DG) of BSF, visited Poonch and Achhad forward areas in Rajouri Sector on Sunday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:13 IST
DG BSF visits Poonch, Acchad in Rajouri on final day of visit of IB
DG BSF Rakesh Asthana with armed forces personnel in Rajouri on Sunday. Photo/BSF (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the third and final day of his visit of International Border (IB) under Border Security Force Jammu Frontier, Rakesh Asthana, Director General (DG) of BSF, visited Poonch and Achhad forward areas in Rajouri Sector on Sunday. Asthana applauded the BSF and Army troops deployed in the forward areas for their excellent operational efforts.

Asthana had arrived at the frontier headquarter in Jammu on September 4 as part of his three-day visit. On the first day of the visit, Asthana visited the area of Pargwal and Akhnoor Sectors in Sundarbani sector and took stock of the situation. He was accompanied by SS Panwar, IPS, Addl DG (WC), NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, and other officers.

On the second day, he had taken stock of operational preparedness in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu Frontier and also inspected the Basantar area where tunnel was detected on August 28. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor: Berlusconi in "delicate" phase of virus treatment

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of his infection, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repe...

Karnataka: DULT recommends government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport DULT under the Department of Urban Development has strongly recommended the government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic and also not to allow parking for them. In a letter to the Secretary t...

Is there law and order in UP? Cong's Pramod Tiwari asks after ex-MLA's death in Lakhimpur Kheri

Following the alleged murder of former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday hits out at the Uttar Pradesh government asking whether there was any law and order in the state. Speaking ...

Trump administration pumped in USD 3 trillion into American economy after COVID-19 impact: Mnuchin

The Trump Administration has injected USD 3 trillion into the American economy after the nation was adversely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. The president and I couldnt be more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020