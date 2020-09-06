DG BSF visits Poonch, Acchad in Rajouri on final day of visit of IB

On the third and final day of his visit of International Border (IB) under Border Security Force Jammu Frontier, Rakesh Asthana, Director General (DG) of BSF, visited Poonch and Achhad forward areas in Rajouri Sector on Sunday. Asthana applauded the BSF and Army troops deployed in the forward areas for their excellent operational efforts.

Asthana had arrived at the frontier headquarter in Jammu on September 4 as part of his three-day visit. On the first day of the visit, Asthana visited the area of Pargwal and Akhnoor Sectors in Sundarbani sector and took stock of the situation. He was accompanied by SS Panwar, IPS, Addl DG (WC), NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, and other officers.

On the second day, he had taken stock of operational preparedness in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu Frontier and also inspected the Basantar area where tunnel was detected on August 28. (ANI)