Karnataka: DULT recommends government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) under the Department of Urban Development has strongly recommended the government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic and also not to allow parking for them. In a letter to the Secretary to Government in the Department of Horticulture and Sericulture Rajender Kataria, the Commissioner for DULT V Manjula, who is also the Ex-officio Additional Chief Secretary to Government, has said that there is some thinking on the part of the government to re-open the Cubbon Park for motorised traffic. At the same time, DULT has also received representations from citizens groups to intercede on their behalf for ensuring traffic-free Cubbon Park. DULT has examined the matter in detail.

"Cubbon Park is a vast green space in the heart of the city and its pristine nature needs to be preserved. In various cities across the world, spaces in the city core are being reclaimed for the use of pedestrians and cyclists," Manjula said. "Cubbon Park would be an ideal place to be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists in Bengaluru. Pedestrians and cyclists can use the Park as a shortcut for reaching their destinations. Closing of Cubbon Park to the use of motorised traffic will not cause any inconvenience as motorised traffic has alternative routes to reach their destinations," she added.

In the backdrop of this, DULT is of the view that the re-opening of Cubbon Park to motorised traffic is not advisable and parking of motorized vehicles should not be allowed in the Cubbon Park, the letter said. (ANI)