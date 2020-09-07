Security forces detect IED in J-K's Kupwara
Security forces averted a militant attack by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday morning, police said. A joint patrolling party of the forces detected the IED concealed in a sand bag on the Sopore-Kupwara road in the Drugmulla area, a police official said. The IED was apparently planted by militants to target security personnel who frequently use the road, he said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:22 IST
The IED was apparently planted by militants to target security personnel who frequently use the road, he said. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the IED workout causing any damage, the official added.
