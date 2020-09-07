Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia, Kosovo commit to EU talks on normalising ties

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo committed on Monday to European Union-brokered talks on normalising their strained ties and appeared to play down the importance of a surprise announcement last week by US President Donald Trump that they are beefing up economic cooperation.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:43 IST
Serbia, Kosovo commit to EU talks on normalising ties

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo committed on Monday to European Union-brokered talks on normalising their strained ties and appeared to play down the importance of a surprise announcement last week by US President Donald Trump that they are beefing up economic cooperation. Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said “that they attach the highest priority to EU integration and to continuing the work on the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue which is a key element of their respective EU paths”.

In what was described as a “joint statement” issued by the office of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Vucic and Hoti also said they "committed to redoubling their efforts to ensure further EU alignment in accordance with their respective obligations”. The two said that “the recently agreed documents in Washington, D C, building on previous Dialogue-related commitments undertaken by the two parties, could provide a useful contribution to reaching a comprehensive, legally binding agreement on normalisation of relations". The statement was released ahead of a round of talks between them, chaperoned by Borrell, in Brussels.

In an unexpected announcement on Friday, Trump said Serbia and Kosovo had agreed to normalise economic ties as part of US-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, and mutual recognition between Israel and Kosovo. “I'm pleased to announce a truly historic commitment,” Trump said in the Oval Office, standing alongside the two leaders. “Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalisation.” “After a violent and tragic history and years of failed negotiations, my administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide. By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a major breakthrough,” he said.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, around a decade after Belgrade sent troops into its former territory to crush an uprising by ethnic Albanian separatists. Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo's statehood, and tensions have simmered ever since. The EU-facilitated negotiations, which the Europeans say is the only way to address their membership aspirations, started in March 2011 and have produced some 30 agreements, but most of them have not been observed.

The talks stalled in November 2018 and only resumed in July after a parallel US negotiating effort began..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 held for taking photos of women, making lewd comments in Kolkata restaurant

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly taking photographs of women and girls at a restaurant here and making lewd comments on them, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night when a woman along with her relatives a...

TIMELINE-Brexit: Britain's tortuous journey out of the EU

Brexit talks plunged into fresh crisis on Monday after Britain warned the European Union it could undercut the divorce deal it signed unless the bloc agrees to a free trade deal by Oct. 15. Below are details of the sagaNO EURO After the Lab...

Taliban appoints Mawlawi Abdul Hakim as new chief negotiator

Taliban leaders have appointed Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, the chief justice of the group, as head of their 21-member negotiating team in Qatar, TOLO News reported. Citing sources close to the Taliban, TOLO news reported that most of the fatwas ru...

Tokyo Olympics organisers discuss athletes' position in COVID-19 countermeasures meet

The first coordination meeting for COVID-19 countermeasures at next years Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was held on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary SUGITA Kazuhiro, representing the national government, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020